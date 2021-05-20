It’s no surprise the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges to parents across British Columbia and beyond.

But now, more parents residing on the Sunshine Coast will have the option to return to work, go back to school, or pursue other opportunities.

So says the Province of B.C., as it invests in 84 new child care spaces for the area: three projects in the region are being supported, in an effort to create new licensed spaces in both Powell River and Sechelt.

New child care spaces are on the way for families in the following communities:

Powell River (56 spaces)

Sechelt (28 spaces)

In Powell River, Edgehill Daycare – in partnership with SD47 – will build a modular child care centre at Edgehill Elementary school to create 28 new licensed child care spaces, including 12 infant and toddler spaces, and 16 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten. Funding will support site development, equipment, and furnishings.

Also in Powell River, Kelly Creek Daycare – also in partnership with the school district – is building a modular child care centre on the grounds of Kelly Creek Community school to create 28 new licensed child care spaces, including 12 infant and toddler spaces, and 16 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten.

Both centres are expected to open next spring.

Meanwhile, in Sechelt, West Sechelt YMCA Child Care and SD46 are partnering with the YMCA of Greater Vancouver to update classrooms and a neighbourhood learning space at West Sechelt Elementary school. This will create 28 new licensed child care spaces, including 12 infant and toddler spaces, and 16 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten.

“Families up and down the Sunshine Coast will benefit from new, safe, and more affordable child care spaces,” adds Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons.

“A big thank you to school districts 46 and 47 for their work on this. Eighty-four new spaces for our region is significant, and I look forward to all the benefits these will bring to children and families.”

The Province has funded almost 26,000 new licensed spaces since the launch of Childcare BC – more than 6,000 of which are now open. More details here.