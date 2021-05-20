More than 300,000 young people between 12 and 17 years old (born in 2009 or earlier) can register and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Now that we have a large supply of Pfizer vaccine, we have enough to provide every young person 12 and up with protection against COVID-19,” says Dr. Penny Ballem, lead on B.C.’s immunization plan rollout.

Young people can register themselves and book their appointment:

online at: https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated;

by telephone at 1 833 838-2323;

or in person at any Service BC centre.

Parents, guardians, and trusted adults are also able to register and book for young people, with booking invites sent to those who are older first.

The Province notes that most vaccine appointments for young people aged 12 to 17 years will take place at the same immunization clinics used to vaccinate people in other age groups.

They say household and group vaccination options are also available to make it easy for households to be immunized at the same time, and that multiple young people in a household can attend one booked appointment and be vaccinated together.

Young people accompanying adults to the adult’s new vaccine appointment can register on-site, meaning they don’t need to be registered or booked in advance; just let clinic staff know you’ve arrived. However, young people will need to bring some identification.

May 20th Covid Update:

This comes as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported today (Thursday) that 58 per cent of the adult population in B.C. has received one dose, and three percent has received two doses of the vaccine.

There were only 357 new cases over the last 24 hours, including 80 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region – which includes Powell River – and 12 on Vancouver Island.