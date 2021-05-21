One man is in police custody following an early morning stabbing in Powell River.

Just before 1:30 am today (Friday), Powell River RCMP was called to assist BC Health Services at a home on Padgett Road.

Police found a 56-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds, which are believed to be non-life-threatening. He was taken to the local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

A 29-year-old man – who was known to the victim – was arrested at the scene.

“We are in the early evidence gathering stage of this investigation, however initial indications are this was an isolated incident between people known to each other, and the general public is not at risk,” says Sgt. Sandi Swanson.

She says the Powell River RCMP General Investigation Section is now on scene, and that investigators are expected to remain at the home throughout the day today and possibly into the weekend.