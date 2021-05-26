The Powell River RCMP say officers smelled pot on an impaired driver before taking them off the road.

At around noon last Thursday, police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the 7300 block of Duncan Street.

The vehicle was seen moving slowly, swerving, and crossing over the centre line.

Officers tracked down the vehicle a short time later and spoke to the driver.

They said that while speaking to the driver, “an odour of cannabis was detected.”

The driver reportedly “performed poorly” on a sobriety test and was issued a 24-hour driving ban under the Motor Vehicle Act.