‘Odour of cannabis detected’ on erratic driver, police issue 24-hour driving ban
Photo of a RCMP Cruiser (Vista Radio Stock Photo)
The Powell River RCMP say officers smelled pot on an impaired driver before taking them off the road.
At around noon last Thursday, police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the 7300 block of Duncan Street.
The vehicle was seen moving slowly, swerving, and crossing over the centre line.
Officers tracked down the vehicle a short time later and spoke to the driver.
They said that while speaking to the driver, “an odour of cannabis was detected.”
The driver reportedly “performed poorly” on a sobriety test and was issued a 24-hour driving ban under the Motor Vehicle Act.