One confirmed case of COVID.

That was it for the Powell River Health Area from May 16th to 22nd, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The Health Area includes the City of Powell River, qathet Regional District (minus Lasqueti), and Tla’amin Nation.

There’s even more good news as the number of people getting a COVID vaccine in the Powell River region continues to rise.

BCCDC data shows that as of May 24th, 68 percent of adults 18-plus and 81 percent of adults 50-plus have been vaccinated in the Local Health Area.

The Powell River Division of Family Practice is sending a reminder that, in order for things to get back to normal, anyone experiencing symptoms must get a COVID test

There are two testing sites in Powell River.

The Medical Clinic Associates on Joyce Avenue is doing testing Monday through Friday, except for stat holidays. To request an appointment please fill out the form at www.prcomplexclinic.com.

This is the preferred method of booking. However, if you are not able to book online you can call 604-485-3572 between 9 and 11 am on weekdays.

COVID testing is also being done at the Emergency Room at the Powell River General Hospital.

People with severe symptoms, or those needing a test outside Medical Clinic Associates hours (listed above) should seek a test at this location.

If you live on Texada Island, call 604-486-7525 to book a test if they are experiencing symptoms. COVID testing is being offered at the Texada clinic Monday through Friday.

𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞

Children 12-17 (born in 2009 or earlier) are now eligible to register for and book dose one of their COVID-19 vaccination at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

This age group will receive an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer at this time).

Currently all youth vaccinations are taking place at the Complex Clinic.

No written consent is required from a parent or guardian for vaccination; youth are considered a “mature minor” if a health care provider has provided them with information, has given them a chance to ask questions and believes the youth has the necessary understanding to give the consent.

The PRDFP says youth can register and book themselves individually with the same process used now, or parents can register their children and provide their own (parent’s/guardian’s/trusted advisor’s) contact info on registration if preferred.

Family or household units can be vaccinated together in one appointment, but each family member wanting a vaccine is asked to register before arriving at the clinic.

A parent/guardian/trusted adult can bring children or foster children aged 12-17 to their own existing upcoming or new appointment.

A parent/guardian/trusted adult can book one child a new appointment and bring all eligible children in the family to be vaccinated.

To register visit www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or phone 1-833-838-2323.

To check vaccine progress during the week, follow these steps