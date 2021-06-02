Photo of Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and health minister Adrian Dix, taken on May 31st. (Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

As B.C.’s vaccination rates inch up, our COVID case numbers are holding steady.

The province has gone two days in a row seeing under 200 cases of COVID-19, after the province reported 194 new ones today.

Just two of those were on Vancouver Island, and another 33 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which includes Powell River.

With over 3.3 million vaccinations administered, 71.1 percent of all adults and 68 percent of those 12 and older have received the first dose.

Meanwhile, the province administered a record 16,923 second doses in the past day.

BC’s active case count is the lowest it’s been since October 31st, standing at 2,662.

Of the active cases, 246 individuals are currently in the hospital, 70 of whom are in ICU.

There have been four new virus-related deaths, increasing the provincial death toll to 1,707.

“With B.C.’s Restart plan progressing, this is a time of transition for all of us. We are slowly and cautiously moving forward through Step 1, and in the weeks ahead, activities that have been on hold will resume once again,” said provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Dr. Henry says the province needs to progress with loosening health restrictions at a pace that works for B.C., whether that aligns with the restart plan or is slower than initially intended.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: +4 (7,689)

Interior Health: +33 (11,826)

Fraser Health: +122 (83,288)

Vancouver Coastal Health: + 33 (33,990)

Island Health: +2 (4,882)