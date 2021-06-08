Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Islamophobia and the horrific violence it brings must end.

Trudeau said today non-muslim Canadians are discovering, often for the very first time, the insecurity and fear felt by many Muslim Canadians when they go out in public.

He believes together, Canadians can counter this darkness and intolerance.

“There has been a clear and definite rise of intolerance of Acts of hatred of Acts of racism across the country,” he adds.

Trudeau said we all need to be aware that Canada is not immune to the kind of intolerance and division seen elsewhere around the world.

Trudeau also said he spoke with the head of the Conference of Canadian Catholic Bishops and called for the church, governments, and all institutions to work together with Indigenous communities towards truth and reconciliation.