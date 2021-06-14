The lifting of some COVID health orders comes as we mark some of the lowest new case numbers we’ve seen in the pandemic.

From Friday to Monday, the province had 277 new cases.

Twelve of those were on Vancouver Island and another 36 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which includes Powell River.

This includes 96 new cases from June 11th to 12th, 113 new cases from June 12th to 13th and 68 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The last time B.C. had fewer than 100 cases a day was last September.

In total, 4,048,346 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 613,453 of which are second doses.

“In British Columbia, every eligible person should register through the Get Vaccinated system, regardless of where they received their first vaccine dose,” provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

“As well, if someone has received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine outside of B.C., so there is a record of their vaccination status, they must register in B.C.’s provincial immunization registry: gov.bc.ca/vaccinerecord.”

She added, “our target immunization rate is 100 percent – to get as many people fully vaccinated as soon as we can – so please register and book your appointments as soon as you are eligible.”

There are currently 1,537 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A further 143,147 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 136 people are currently hospitalized, 42 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were also four new COVID-19 related deaths.