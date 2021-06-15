Powell River and Lund residents have a new way to get to the BC Ferries Saltery Bay Terminal.

Starting June 28th, BC Transit is adding a new bus route between the two areas.

This service change will include two extended trips a day on route 12 Stillwater, which will connect to the Saltery Bay ferry terminal and match up with BC Ferries schedules.

The route 14 Lund schedule will follow the 12 Stillwater bus route closely as well, to allow customers to get to the ferries from Lund.

BC Transit says the Sunshine Coast Connector, which is privately operated, is available to pick up riders in Earls Cove for the rest of their journey into the Sunshine Coast or onto Metro Vancouver via Langdale.

No BC Transit bus currently runs from Earls Cove to Sechelt, or Vancouver.

For more information on fares, routes and schedules, visit the BC Transit website.