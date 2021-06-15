B.C. is on a roll in its efforts to contain COVID-19.

The percentage of B.C. adults with at least one dose of a COVID vaccine has risen to 76.1, along with 74.4 percent of those 12 and older.

In total, 4,102,905 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 657,491 of which are second doses.

The province also reported just 108 new cases today, including four in the Island Health region and 11 in Vancouver Coastal Health, which encompasses Powell River and the Sunshine Coast.

There are currently 1,496 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and a further 143,299 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 139 people are in hospital, 39 of whom are in intensive care.

Another piece of good news is that there have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, keeping the death toll at 1,734 since the start of the pandemic.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says as has been the case since the start of the pandemic, “our success in this next phase is dependent on all of us doing our part to keep COVID-19 low and slow.”

“If you are considering visiting another community for recreational travel, be aware that some people and some communities are moving at a slower pace – a pace that works for them. These communities may not be ready to welcome visitors at this time, so please be respectful when making any travel plans.”