A Vancouver Islander is one of eight British Columbians now a million dollars richer.

After Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw, someone from Campbell River won $1 million.

Meanwhile, someone from Nanaimo walked home with an extra $500,000.

But for those hoping to win the $70 million dollar jackpot, there’s still a chance. There was no winner, meaning the grand prize carries over to Friday.

All tolled, 42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million dollars were won. The majority were sold in Ontario, with 20 winning tickets. Along with the eight winners in B.C., there were also eight in Quebec, with five sold in the Prairies and one out east.

Friday night’s jackpot will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.