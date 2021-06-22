The province is responding to news of threats of violence against an organizer of an anti-racism car rally on Vancouver Island.

The threats forced the postponement of the Resilience BC anti-racism network rally in Nanaimo and Ladysmith.

Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, released a statement, saying the threats are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“I strongly condemn the behaviour of these individuals and offer my support to the staff and organizers of the car rally and all their community partners,” she said.

“This incident is further proof of why it’s so important that we continue to oppose racism and discrimination, which has seen an increase in our province throughout the pandemic.”

“We must come together as a society to speak out against racism and show our support for Nanaimo and Ladysmith, as well as other communities in the province that are experiencing racism,” Singh added.

“We all stand to benefit when we live in a society that is free of hatred and discrimination.”

Singh says that as we mark National Indigenous Peoples Day, “we must also recognize the impact that systemic racism, discrimination and intergenerational trauma continues to have on Indigenous peoples.”

“We must continue to work in partnership with Indigenous communities to advance reconciliation and build a more equal and more inclusive British Columbia for generations to come.”

Singh said these threats of violence will not scare or intimidate us into submission and only strengthens our resolve.

When this anti-racism car rally does take place, I will show my support by attending the event,” she added.

“Our government stands alongside anyone in our province who is facing racism. Should you witness or become the victim of a hate crime, I encourage you to report it to your local authority or reach out to the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network for support.”

For more information on what to do if you see or are the victim of hate crime, visit: www.resiliencebc.ca