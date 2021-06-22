A photo of Icy and Ed, both adopted from the Powell River SPCA Shelter

This Thursday, the BCSPCA and 95.7 Coast FM are encouraging you to take part in the virtual Lock in for Love fundraiser.

The annual event will be taking on a virtual format this year, with on air host Bobby Fields and local Powell River SPCA Manager Tara Daniels leading the way.

All week long, the team will be accepting donations to the SPCA, and on Thursday, live cut-ins will be broadcasted on the station with both Bobby and Tara explaining why it’s so important to help animals in need.

Bobby herself adopted two animals from the shelter, Ed and Icy.

In previous years, the annual event would see volunteers spend hours at a time in cages at the shelter, and have people drop in to make pledges or adopt an animal, but this time all pledges can be made over the phone or online.

So far, the team at 95.7 Coast FM has raised over $6000 dollars, and the hope is to reach closer to $9500 on the day of.

If you want to learn more, or donate visit Bobby’s donation page here.