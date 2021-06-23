Starting on Canada Day, you won’t be allowed to have a campfire or beach fire on Savary Island.

As of July 1st, all outdoor fires including campfires will be prohibited across all areas of the island, and on all the beaches, until at least the end of September.

The fire ban will remain in effect regardless of weather conditions during this time.

The fire chief may also extend burning prohibition times and/or restrict hazardous activities that could cause a fire should the conditions warrant such measures.

Anyone caught setting a fire could face a maximum penalty of $2,000 for contravening the ban.

The Savary Island Volunteer Fire Department is authorized to enforce the bylaw.

The RCMP will also be providing periodic patrols on the island over the summer months and this may include support from the RCMP’s West Coast Marine Services.

Meanwhile, the fire department is also reminding boaters to respect the need for emergency access to the dock.

Boaters are asked not to place moorings or anchor vessels in any locations that impede navigation to the dock.

According to the qathet Regional District, emergency medical events can happen at any time of day or night and if the water taxis or emergency vessels are unable to safely navigate to the dock there could be delays for patients needing to get to hospital.

The department is operated by a small group of volunteers who give their time to train and respond to fires, emergency medical calls, and other public safety concerns on the island.

Fire Chief Chris Philpott stated “I hope all residents and visitors will act responsibly so we can all have a happy and safe Savary summer”.