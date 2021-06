After a recent hiccup, the new Lasqueti emergency contact numbers are back up and running.

Launched on June 8th the new emergency phone numbers were experiencing technical difficulties last week.

The qathet Regional District has confirmed that full service has now been restored and both emergency phone numbers are now operational.

For all emergencies on Lasqueti Island the numbers to call are as follows: 1-855-871-1175, or 250-954-4432.