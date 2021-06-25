The Powell River Recreation Complex. Photo courtesy the City of Powell River at www.powellriver.ca.

The City of Powell River is offering relief from the heat.

With temperatures expected to be in the range of 30°C to 36°C, the city has taken measures to offer a respite from the sweltering temperatures.

Space at the Recreation Complex is being provided over the weekend from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

While the complex is not air conditioned, nor is the ice in for the Hap Parker Arena and rink, the city says the building is cool enough for people looking to find shelter.

Water will be provided.

The water park at Willingdon Beach is also open.