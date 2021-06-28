Two people are in critical condition following a serious crash in Powell River.

It happened around 4:00am Sunday morning on Hwy 101, just north of Atrevida Road.

The Powell River RCMP says two youth and two young adults were in the car when it crashed, and all four had been celebrating their 2021 graduation.

Police also confirm that two of the people were not wearing seat belts, and were ejected from the car.

Two victims were airlifted to hospital with critical injuries and remain in critical condition, and the other two were treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The RCMP confirm that speed, drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors involved in the accident, which is under investigation.

Police are reminding anyone celebrating graduation this year to make sure that they plan to have a safe ride home.

Brooks Secondary School also confirmed that all four involved in the crash were from the school community (two graduates and two recent graduates) through a letter sent out to parents.

In response, the school has planned to have extra support available to students who may be attending the formal graduation ceremony and who may need some extra support.

“People will react differently when something like this happens and there is no right or wrong way. Sometimes people can have trouble concentrating, sleeping, or focusing. Some people may feel really sad, angry, or worried as they think about what has happened. These are normal responses,” read the letter, which was sent out Sunday.

“We encourage students to use their positive coping strategies (self-care and problem solving) such as talking to friends and family, getting enough sleep and exercise, sticking to routines, etc. to help them through this time. With time and assistance, things generally get better.”