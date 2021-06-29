B.C. is poised to enter Step 3 of its restart plan.

The province will make an announcement at 1:45pm today, and if it gets the expected go-ahead, it will mark another step closer to a return to normalcy starting this Thursday.

If we move into Step 3 on Canada Day,

Masks will be recommended in public indoor spaces,

Canada-wide recreational travel will return,

there won’t be any group limits to indoor and outdoor dining,

casinos and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen,

indoor fitness classes will be allowed with usual capacity,

and a limited number of spectators will get the green light to watch sporting events.

In order to go into Step 3, 70 percent of the adult population must have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, along with low case counts and declining COVID-19 hospitalizations.

BC has met all 3 of those criteria.

