As we roll into Step 3 of BC’s restart plan, BC transit is asking its passengers to continue to wear masks.

It says its goal is to create a comfortable environment for both customers and drivers, and that this includes recommending face coverings on buses and at bus stops.

BC Transit says the rest of its safety measures, reviewed by both the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafe BC, remain in place while the restart plan rolls out.

These include:

enhanced cleaning and sanitization of buses and BC Transit facilities;

protective barriers between drivers and customers, either in the form of full driver doors on conventional buses or vinyl panels for handyDART service;

encouraging customers to stay home if they are sick; and

practising proper hand hygiene including washing your hands and using hand sanitizer.

For more information on BC Transit’s response to COVID-19 and our ongoing policies, go to: bctransit.com/covid19