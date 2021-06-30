WARNING: The following story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

Human remains have been discovered at another former residential school in British Columbia.

The Lower Kootenay Band says 182 human remains were found in unmarked graves at the site near Cranbrook.

They were discovered using ground-penetrating radar at a site near the former St. Eugene’s Mission School.

The school was operated by the Roman Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line is available 24-hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of his or her Residential school experience or for those affected by these reports. The 24-hour crisis line is available at 1-866-925-4419.