The qathet Regional District Operation Centre is now closed.

This comes after the provincial state of emergency was lifted on Wednesday.

Over the last 15 months, trained staff from the Tla’amin Nation, City of Powell River, and district have worked in the centre to provide local pandemic supports, and to deliver health and safety information across the region.

“The EOC team were tested by COVID-19 but responded to the pandemic tremendously well,” says Ryan Thoms, qRD Manager of Emergency Services. “Working collaboratively, our local authorities successfully employed the qathet Regional Emergency Plan despite being faced with challenging circumstances, experiences to build upon when planning for other potential regional emergencies.”