Photo of the existing Fire Hall No. 1. (Supplied by Participate Powell River)

You can now have your say on Powell River’s proposed new fire hall and emergency services facility.

A new survey is meant to better understand residents’ views and knowledge of the project.

“With this survey, we open the discussion with residents and the real work begins in earnest,” said Jim Agius, chair of the Fire Hall/Emergency Services Facility Select Advisory Committee.

“We can’t stress enough how important public engagement will be in the coming months. We need their input on the current and future emergency response needs of the city, and the health and safety of our emergency personnel and residents now, and for years to come. It all starts with this survey.”

You can link to the survey here.

The Committee was established in October 2019 with a mandate to:

review the technical decision-making process and assessments completed to-date which have established both the need for a new facility and site location;

provide advice to council on concept designs for a new emergency services facility;

make recommendations on funding strategies and approval process for the project;

identify potential future community benefits; and

coordinate opportunities to provide the public with information and gather feedback.

The city is looking to replace the aging Fire Hall No. 1 on Courtenay Street and Joyce Avenue.

In March, city council approved a shared portion of the Public Works Yard at Duncan Street and Ontario Avenue as the location for a new emergency facility.

Built in 1952, the existing Fire Hall No. 1 was supposed to be temporary.

According to the city, “25 years later, it is no longer suitable to meet the needs of standard fire rescue due to deficiencies in the building and seismic upgrade is not possible.”

The public engagement process is meant to provide information, and to gather important feedback to be included in the committee’s final report to Council.

The city says the survey is the first step in the process that will provide many opportunities for public input including in person neighbourhood consultation sessions in September and October.

The process will be completed by the end of October 2021.

The project is outlined in full detail on Participate Powell River.