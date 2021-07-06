Land Use Designations from the Sustainable Official Community Plan. (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

Did you know the City is doing a neighbourhood review for Townsite?

It’s an opportunity to share your ideas for the future uses of City-owned lands in the Townsite.

You can join the discussion tomorrow night, from 7:00pm to 8:00pm, when staff will host a question and answer session.

No registration is required and you can link to it here.

The city has bought more than 230 acres of former mill land in the Townsite, and is developing a community vision for these lands, while updating the land use designation map and Townsite policy sections.

The city is also hosting an in-person drop-in event on July 20th from 3:30pm to 6:30pm at Dwight Hall.

It will include a variety of stations for you to share your thoughts.

For more on the Townsite land, click here.