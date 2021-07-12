It’s a scary reminder of just how dry it is out there.

On Friday afternoon, smoke and a potential fire was called in east of Highway 101.

The fire was located, and the combined efforts of the Tla’amin Nation Fire Department, Enforcement Officers, Guardian Watchman, and members of the B.C. Coastal Fire Centre aggressively attacked it and got it under control at around 11:45pm.

“We encourage the exploration and use of our territory by Nation members, and visitors to our lands, but we want to remind everyone to be respectful of the land by observing the province wide fire ban that is currently in place. I also want to reassure the Nation that we are not under an evacuation alert, or an evacuation order” said Hegus John Hackett.

With the recent heat wave and dry weather, the forest remains at a high risk for forest fires.

Recently, a 2.5 hectare fire at Daniels River was a reminder to the region that fire risks are very real in qathet Regional District.

“The forests are dry. We need people to remember that even small sparks could potentially spread and have large consequences. We were lucky that we were able to work with firefighters from the BC Coastal Fire Centre to bring the fire here under control, but it could have been far worse if it wasn’t discovered as quickly as it was” reminded Fire Chief Byron Harry.

All Nation members are reminded that if they see a wildfire on the territory, they can call *5555 on your cell phone, or 1800-663-5555 from any phone.