The Powell River RCMP is sending a reminder that a complete fire ban is in place for the rest of the summer.

This includes campfires, as a 60-year-old man recently found out.

Just before 11:00pm last Thursday, police received a report of a campfire at the Shinglemill parking lot.

The man had a fire going inside an enclosed cast iron chiminea fire pit. He had dampened the area around the pit and claimed he didn’t know there was a ban.

Police explained that the fire ban included chimineas and the fire was put out without incident.

The RCMP says the ban includes all public and private properties, and includes but is not limited to; open fires, campfires, fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, tiki and similar torches, chimineas and outdoor stoves, and other portable campfire apparatus without a Canadian Standards Association rating.

Propane fire bowls/tables are permitted.

Car rammed

The Powell River RCMP is investigating after a report of one vehicle deliberately ramming into another one on Eagle Drive.

The call came in last Thursday morning.

Police say the 41-year-old female driver took off before being tracked down and arrested by police.

According to police, her vehicle was held for 24 hours to prevent the offence from happening again.

The suspect and victim are known to each other.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

ATV accident

An ATV driver can consider himself lucky.

Last Saturday night, the Powell River RCMP received a report from BC Ambulance Service of an ATV accident on Haul Road, between Second Beach and Timberlane St.

The male driver was travelling on Haul Road when he was ejected from the ATV.

He was taken to Powell River General Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police investigators determined that speed may have been a factor, the driver was not wearing a helmet, and the ATV was not insured.

The driver was released from hospital and issued a violation ticket for driving with no insurance contrary to the motor vehicle act.