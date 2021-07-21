Police in Powell River are seeking help from the public to find Kris Skorey.

The RCMP says the 46-year-old left his house at around 12:00 pm this past Monday, and was last seen entering the Toba Pole Line from Rifle Range Road.

However, he hasn’t been heard from or seen since.

Skorey is described as bald, standing at around 5-foot-10 with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and sneakers.

Anyone with information as to Skorey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255.