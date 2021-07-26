City asking residents to use water wisely
Photo by Jordan Hopkins on Unsplash
As the drought continues, you can help keep water use down in Powell River.
The city is reminding all residents that Stage 2 water use restrictions are in place.
That means, when it comes to residential and non-residential lawn sprinkling:
- only one hose is allowed to be used at a time,
- properties with odd numbered street addresses may water between 12:00am and 9:00am on odd calendar days,
- properties with even numbered street addresses may water between 12:00am and 9:00am on even calendar days,
- underground sprinkling systems may be used during the times noted above.
For new (establishing) residential and commercial lawns, trees, shrubs and flowers:
- sprinkling outside restricted times allowed only at the discretion of the Director of Infrastructure, and with special permits to be displayed on the lawn.
Pressure washing and outdoor surface washing:
- car and vehicle washing can be done with one hose equipped with a spring-loaded shut off,
- and non-commercial outdoor washing can be done for health and safety purposes only, or to prepare a surface for painting or similar treatment. Washing for aesthetic purposes is prohibited.
You can learn more about the city’s waterworks regulations at powellriver.ca.