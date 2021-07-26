As the drought continues, you can help keep water use down in Powell River.

The city is reminding all residents that Stage 2 water use restrictions are in place.

That means, when it comes to residential and non-residential lawn sprinkling:

only one hose is allowed to be used at a time,

properties with odd numbered street addresses may water between 12:00am and 9:00am on odd calendar days,

properties with even numbered street addresses may water between 12:00am and 9:00am on even calendar days,

underground sprinkling systems may be used during the times noted above.

For new (establishing) residential and commercial lawns, trees, shrubs and flowers:

sprinkling outside restricted times allowed only at the discretion of the Director of Infrastructure, and with special permits to be displayed on the lawn.

Pressure washing and outdoor surface washing:

car and vehicle washing can be done with one hose equipped with a spring-loaded shut off,

and non-commercial outdoor washing can be done for health and safety purposes only, or to prepare a surface for painting or similar treatment. Washing for aesthetic purposes is prohibited.

You can learn more about the city’s waterworks regulations at powellriver.ca.