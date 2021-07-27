Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Photo supplied by: Pexels)

Here we sweat again.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, with daytime high temperatures rising three to five degrees Celsius, pushing them into the high 20s near the water to low 30s inland.

Overnight lows will also rise into the mid to high teens.

This is all thanks to a strengthening ridge of high pressure that will bring increasing temperatures to the south coast as we head towards the weekend.

The time frame with the hottest weather will be from Thursday to Saturday. The highest temperatures are expected to be in the Fraser Valley, Sea to Sky region, and inland Vancouver Island.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps. fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s not expected to get as hot as it did when the heat dome sat over B.C., bringing with it historically high temperatures that killed hundreds of people.