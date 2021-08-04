A dog getting caught in a racoon trap in Powell River is prompting a word of caution from the Conservation Officer Service.

Just after 10:00pm on July 28th, the Powell River RCMP received a report that the dog had been caught in a live trap in a forested area, southeast of Jacobsen Road in Gillies Bay.

Police responded and found that the dog had been freed by its owner.

The dog was not hurt.

Conservation officers noted that you’re allowed to trap raccoons on your own property, and are now cautioning dog owners about having their dogs off leash in forested areas at night.

Mischief to vehicles

Between July 27th and Aug. 3rd, Powell River RCMP received reports of five vehicles that had been damaged while parked in Lund at Hwy 101 and Finn Bay Rd.

Each of them was spray painted with orange paint.

Powell River RCMP are reminding drivers that there are designated parking areas in and around Lund, and that if any vehicle is found to be illegally parked, proper procedures for reporting must be followed.

They added that it’s a criminal offence to vandalize or damage any vehicle.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.