The province is calling ‘Walk-In Wednesday’ an important step forward in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The one-day vaccine blitz saw 33,277 shots delivered across B.C.

Of those, 16,505 were walk-ins, which was several times more than a usual day in B.C.

More than 80 percent of the 20,000 doses set aside for the day were used.

As well, 37.6 percent of the walk-ins were first doses.

Health minister Adrian Dix says that, combined with the first doses done by appointment, made it one of the most significant days for some time.

On Vancouver Island, Dix says clinics in the Comox Valley, Cowichan and Port Alberni saw a significant uptick in walk-in patients under the age of 30.

And Interior Health, which has been hardest hit by the latest spike in cases, delivered more vaccines through walk-ins than their regularly scheduled appointments.

As of today, 81.7 percent of British Columbians 12 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine, while 68.4 percent are now fully vaccinated.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, thanked the thousands who chose to be vaccinated on Wednesday.

“You’re doing your part for all of us to get through this pandemic,” she said. “I’d also like to thank the many healthcare workers, the vaccination clinic staff, and countless others who worked all across this province, to make yesterday the success that it was.”

Dr. Henry added that even though Walk-In Wednesday is finished, the work to get every eligible person over the age of 12 vaccinated continues.