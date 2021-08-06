Supplied by the Province of British Columbia

Over 100 people in Powell River now have at least one dose of a COVID vaccine after a busy Walk-In Wednesday.

It was a busy Aug. 4th at the Powell River Recreation Centre during the province’s single-day immunization blitz.

By the end of the day, VCH provided 52 first doses and 58 second doses to walk-in clients for a total of 110.

A VCH spokesperson thanked staff and volunteers for their amazing work during the Walk-in Wednesday events, as well as everyone who did their part by getting vaccinated.

They added that VCH will continue to provide “innovative and exciting ways for people in our region to get their vaccine, which include pop-up clinics in specific communities.”

Walk-ins are also welcome at all future clinics.

