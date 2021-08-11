The Powell River RCMP has an answer to the mystery of the pool of blood found near the Wildwood Bridge.

It turns out, it was the result of a fish filleting mishap.

On Monday, police responded to the bridge on Hwy 101, after witnesses reported seeing the blood.

Officers then requested a police dog and Powell River Search and Rescue to help with the search.

A police boat scanned the shoreline, along with SAR members.

They searched until dark, hoping to find the person who the blood had come from.

Then, on Tuesday morning, an off duty officer reported that he had checked on a male who had been camping in the area. A few days before, he had injured himself filleting a fish at that exact location.

The fisherman was found and identified personal belongings located in the area around the blood.