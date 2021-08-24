Masks are back.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, made a surprise announcement, that, starting tomorrow, everyone 12 and older will once again have to wear a mask in many indoor public spaces across B.C.

This includes, just to name a few, malls, grocery stores, pubs and restaurants, community and recreation centres, on public transit, and most workplaces.

The province also announced that when kids go back to school in a couple of weeks, everyone 12 and older must wear a mask

Dr. Henry says it is to address people who are unvaccinated in an effort to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.

“While we have made incredible progress in our shared efforts to be vaccinated and to put this pandemic behind us,” Dr. Henry added, “in the broader community, we are seeing increasing levels of transmission, particularly among unvaccinated people and in part, of course, due to the increased transmissibility of the variant that we’re seeing circulating right now, the Delta variant.”

She says the mask policy will be revisited once the vaccine card is reassessed.

Yesterday, Henry announced proof of vaccination cards will be mandatory for people hoping to catch a concert or sporting event, dine inside a restaurant, go dancing at a nighclub, or work out at a gym among other activities.