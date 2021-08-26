Canada’s evacuation efforts in Afghanistan are over.

Acting Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre says the Canadian Armed Forces helped airlift an estimated 3,700 people out of the Taliban controlled country.

He says only a small group of troops are still in the country and he says Canada remained in Afghanistan for as long as possible.

Eyre says he wished they could have remained in the country longer and rescue everyone who was desperate to leave.

He says it was one of the most dangerous and complex operations in history.