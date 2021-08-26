33-year-old Vaughn Baumgardt from Powell River is still missing (Photo from Facebook)

The search continues for a missing 33-year-old Powell River man.

New information is leading investigators to believe Vaughn Baumgardt was spotted sometime Saturday morning (Aug. 21st), between 9:30 am and 11:30 am, walking westbound on Pine Tree Road just east of Highway 101.

Police say Baumgardt reportedly crossed Highway 101 and had an ‘interaction’ with a driver, “who may have had to stop abruptly to avoid hitting him.”

According to a Thursday Powell River RCMP release, Baumgardt was seen shirtless wearing gym shorts.

Those who knew Baumgardt last saw him earlier Saturday morning. He was at a friend’s house on Highway 101 near Skeeter Jacks. Between midnight and 1:00 am, police say he left alone and hasn’t been heard from since.

Family says Baumgardt has missed work, but note his vehicle is still at home. He’s described as slim, standing at around 5-foot-8, with brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with information as to Baumgardt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255.