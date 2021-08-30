A new huge tower crane was placed at the site of the Consolidated Wastewater Treatment plant (CWWTP) Tuesday in Powell River.

The 55.77 metre crane will be used by Graham Infrastructure in the construction of the new plant.

“The tower crane is located where the eastern digester tank will ultimately be constructed and with its massive size, will be able to reach the majority of the building site,” said director of infrastructure and operations Tor Birtig. “Construction of the CWWTP is progressing quickly with the bulk excavation and building foundation nearing completion.”

The Liebherr 290 HC tower crane can lift up to 10 tonnes.

Powell River Fire Rescue members will also use the structure for training.

“As an all hazard response department, our fire rescue crews need to be ready for many different challenges,” said Powell River Fire Rescue chief Terry Peters. “Technical rescue is an important skill for our members and being able to pre-plan on site is a valuable tool. We are grateful for the cooperation of the staff at the treatment plant construction site who provided familiarization of the site and the newly installed crane.”