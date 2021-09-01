Islanders will soon be able to cruise the waters, stargazing, docking in the mainland just after the clock strikes midnight.

BC Ferries says it’s testing late-night commercial sailings on the Tsawwassen to Duke Point route over a month-long period.

From Sept. 7th to Oct. 7th, Monday through Thursday evening sailings, provided by the Queen of New Westminster, will depart Tsawwassen at 9:15 pm and depart Duke Point at 12:15 am.

“The additional sailings are expected to help to address the increased demand for commercial goods that have been driven by the growth of e-commerce, groceries, and general freight,” BC Ferries said in a release. “The pilot will determine customer reaction and gain valuable feedback.”

As well, they say a limited number of passengers travelling in underheight vehicles will be accommodated on the main car deck. With this in mind, BC Ferries recommends customers book these sailings in advance.

“No catering services will be offered on these trips, so BC Ferries encourages customers to bring a snack with them or to use the vending machines onboard,” the company adds.