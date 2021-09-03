Move over traditional Zamboni, there’s a new, eco-friendly E-version in the rink.

The aging gas-powered Zamboni at the Powell River Recreation Complex has been replaced with one that’s emission-free and powered by an electric lithium battery.

The purchase of the $185,000 Zamboni was made possible through a grant from the Powell River Community Forest Reserve Fund.

The city says it brings it a step closer to zero emissions.

According to the city, the lithium battery powered machine has a longer service life than natural gas Zambonis, and will result in operational cost savings and efficiencies by reducing energy consumption.

“We’re excited to receive this new piece of equipment that will help maintain our ice for many years to come,” said manager of recreation, Neil Pukesh.

“We’re also grateful to Powell River Community Forest for assisting us with this purchase as it demonstrates our commitment to improving energy efficiencies while we continue to implement innovative technology into our operations.”

The Complex accounts for about 40 per cent of the City’s annual corporate carbon footprint, and a variety of improvements have been made to reduce utility costs and emissions.

The city says the E-Zamboni is another way it “has taken to address the deficiencies at the Complex, others being an electric ice edger, LED lighting throughout, low-emissivity energy-saving ceilings for both the rink and Hap Parker Arena, a Realice system for ice-making, and a new efficient boiler which was secured with a $150,000 incentive from FortisBC.

The new Zamboni is another important response to climate change and in accordance with City Council’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral.

“Every vehicle and piece of equipment the city purchases has an impact on our carbon footprint for its entire lifecycle,” said Councillor CaroleAnn Leishman, chair of the Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Committee.

“So by replacing fossil fuel powered equipment and vehicles with those running on clean hydro-electricity, the City is showing leadership in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions which is what we must do to combat irreversible climate damage.”