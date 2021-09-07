Sunshine Coast Tourism has a new executive director.

Annie Wise takes the helm after served the organization for eight years, most recently as director of marketing.

“Annie has played a key role in every aspect of Sunshine Coast Tourism’s success to date,” said SCT board president, Jack Barr.

“Her experience in the tourism sector and specifically with SCT give her the knowledge, skills and contacts that will serve our members and community

partners tremendously in the years ahead.”

Wise has worked in B.C.’s tourism industry for over 13 years in guest services, outdoor adventure, event marketing, and destination marketing and management, including with Destination British Columbia.

She graduated with a B.Sc. in Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences from Texas A&M University.

Wise lives on the Sunshine Coast with her husband Regan and their two young children.

“It’s my privilege to be part of the Sunshine Coast Tourism team and to now lead our ongoing evolution as a travel destination,” said Wise.

“Together we’ve accomplished a great deal, yet there is so much more ahead as we navigate the aftermath of the pandemic, and a multitude of global and local issues that impact how we conduct our business. I look forward to acting on this opportunity to build back our tourism economy in a more sustainable, collaborative way.”

Former SCT executive director Paul Kamon has taken on the newly established role of Tourism Recovery Specialist.

According to SCT, Kamon’s mission “is to maximize the benefits and opportunities presented by federal and provincial recovery funding, developing a recovery framework that offsets the economic impacts of the pandemic, and sets the stage for a more robust, resilient, and representative sector on the Sunshine Coast.”

About SCT

Sunshine Coast Tourism is a non-profit destination marketing organization (DMO) established in 2008 to promote B.C.’s Sunshine Coast to travellers.

The organization says its mandate “is to cultivate a sustainable year-round tourism economy while protecting and respecting the region’s natural environment and cultural diversity.”