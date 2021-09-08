Powell River is back to Stage 1 water use restrictions.

That means you can now use a sprinkler on your lawn and garden on certain days, depending on where you live.

Properties with odd numbered street addresses may water anytime on odd calendar days.

If you live at an even numbered address, the same goes on even calendar days.

Vehicle washing is also allowed, provided you use one hose equipped with a spring-loaded shut off.

The city reverted back to Stage 1 today.

For more information on the City of Powell River’s waterworks regulations and bylaw, follow this link.