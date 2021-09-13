North Island-Powell River candidates sit down with Mary-Ruth Snyder from the CR Chamber of Commerce (Screenshot from YouTube)

Just one week to go until the federal election. It’s set for next Monday, Sept. 20th. In the North Island – Powell River riding, candidates are gearing up for the big day.

To gauge their stance on key issues, the Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce recently hosted an all-candidates debate via ZOOM.

Executive Director Mary-Ruth Snyder was joined by six of the seven candidates in the riding vying for the seat, including NDP-incumbent Rachel Blaney, Liberal’s Jennifer Grenz, Conservative’s Shelley Downey, Green’s Jessica Wegg, Maverick’s Stacey Gastis, and Marxist-Leninist’s Carla Neal. The People’s Party of Canada did not attend.

Watch the debate here:

As well, the Chamber says the debate is set to air on Shaw Spotlight Channel 4 this coming Wednesday (Sept. 15th) at 6:00 pm, Thursday at 6:00 pm, and Saturday at noon.

Meantime, today (Sept. 13th) is the last day of advance polls before next Monday’s federal election. Elections Canada reports more than 1.3-million voters cast their ballots on day one last Friday, well ahead of the rate set in the 2019 election.

And tomorrow’s the deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot. So far, less than 800,000 mail-in kits have been sent out, well below the two-million to five-million Elections Canada had expected.