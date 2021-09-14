An update to a police investigation in Powell River.

On Monday, someone walking their dog came upon an area that resembled a shallow grave in some bushes just off Padgett Road.

Staff Sgt. Rod Wiebe says police forensic specialists investigated and “did not unearth anything of concern and the scene has been released.”

“Until we can prove otherwise, all scenes have to be treated as a crime scene which was why we had the response that we did,” he added.

Earlier, Wiebe said police were investigating what was described as a “suspicious occurrence” in the area.