We’ll likely have to wait a while to find out the full results of today’s federal election.

That’s because Elections Canada is already expecting a delay, given the number of local special ballots received.

It’s anticipating that most of the country’s 338 ridings will report the results of the local special ballot count tomorrow, and the vast majority will finish counting all the ballots by Wednesday.

According to Elections Canada, due to high volumes or logistical challenges, the full count may take up to four days in some ridings.

We’ll update you on the North Island-Powell River riding’s results once they become available.