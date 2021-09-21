Election Day 2021 is wrapping up in British Columbia. Today (Monday), B.C.’ers hit the polls in a pandemic federal election — a first for Canada.

Electors who hadn’t already voted in advance polls or through the mail cast their ballot in person throughout the day for who they want to represent them federally.

In B.C., the polls closed at 7:00 pm.

North Island-Powell River Preliminary Results (as of 10:35 pm): Polls Reporting: 240 of 254 (94.49 %)

Voter Turnout: 44,794 of 92,814 registered electors (48.26 %) — does not include electors who registered on election day.

Population: 105,466

Number of electors on list: 92,814 Party Candidate Votes Percent of Votes NDP-New Democratic Party Rachel Blaney 17,558 39.2 % Conservative Shelley Downey 16,056 35.8 % Maverick Party Stacey Gastis 247 0.6 % Liberal Jennifer Grenz 5,896 13.2 % People’s Party – PPC Paul Macknight 2,199 4.9 % Marxist-Leninist Carla Neal 82 0.2 % Green Party Jessica Wegg 2,756 6.2 % Total number of valid votes: 44,794

National Results:

Polling stations are now closed across Canada. The Liberal Party will form a minority government.

Liberal Party: 113 elected (leading 44)

Conservatives: 104 elected (leading 18)

Bloc Quebecois: 25 elected (leading 4)

NDP: 16 (leading 12)

Green Party: 0 (leading 2)

People’s Party of Canada: 0 (0 leading)

To form a majority government, one party must win at least 170 seats. Mail-in ballots will not begin to be counted until tomorrow (Tuesday) with no results final until that process has ended.