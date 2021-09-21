ELECTION 2021: Rachel Blaney leading in North Island-Powell River
Photo: Ethan Morneau, staff
Election Day 2021 is wrapping up in British Columbia. Today (Monday), B.C.’ers hit the polls in a pandemic federal election — a first for Canada.
Electors who hadn’t already voted in advance polls or through the mail cast their ballot in person throughout the day for who they want to represent them federally.
In B.C., the polls closed at 7:00 pm.
North Island-Powell River Preliminary Results (as of 10:35 pm):
- Polls Reporting: 240 of 254 (94.49 %)
- Voter Turnout: 44,794 of 92,814 registered electors (48.26 %) — does not include electors who registered on election day.
- Population: 105,466
- Number of electors on list: 92,814
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent of Votes
|NDP-New Democratic Party
|Rachel Blaney
|17,558
|39.2 %
|Conservative
|Shelley Downey
|16,056
|35.8 %
|Maverick Party
|Stacey Gastis
|247
|0.6 %
|Liberal
|Jennifer Grenz
|5,896
|13.2 %
|People’s Party – PPC
|Paul Macknight
|2,199
|4.9 %
|Marxist-Leninist
|Carla Neal
|82
|0.2 %
|Green Party
|Jessica Wegg
|2,756
|6.2 %
|Total number of valid votes:
|
|44,794
National Results:
Polling stations are now closed across Canada. The Liberal Party will form a minority government.
- Liberal Party: 113 elected (leading 44)
- Conservatives: 104 elected (leading 18)
- Bloc Quebecois: 25 elected (leading 4)
- NDP: 16 (leading 12)
- Green Party: 0 (leading 2)
- People’s Party of Canada: 0 (0 leading)
To form a majority government, one party must win at least 170 seats. Mail-in ballots will not begin to be counted until tomorrow (Tuesday) with no results final until that process has ended.