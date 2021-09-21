B.C.’s chief medical health officer is urging pregnant women and girls to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters today that health experts in Canada – and around the world – say COVID vaccines are safe for those who are pregnant, thinking of getting pregnant, and breastfeeding.

She added that results from a Canadian study – led by the research of UBC professor Dr. Deborah Money – on COVID and pregnancy, are very reassuring.

“It has shown there is no increased risk of complications after being immunized, to you, or to your baby. There are no differences in miscarriage, pre-term births, still births, or birth defects, and international data supports this, as well.”

However, Dr. Henry points out that getting COVID, especially with the dangers of the Delta variant, can cause serious complications for expectant moms and their unborn babies.

“Canadian data, including about 1500 pregnant people here in British Columbia, and international data show significantly worse levels of severe disease and higher rates of adverse infant outcomes like stillbirths and pre-term births, or babies being born early (are caused by COVID).”

She says that’s why those who are pregnant are prioritized for early access to vaccines.