The Powell River RCMP isn’t saying exactly what was found in a pair of shoes dropped off at a local thrift shop.

Only that it’s an item of value.

At around noon Wednesday, police received a report that the shoes had been placed in the donation bin at the MCC Thrift Shop at 7050 Field St.

An employee sorting through donated shoes found the item stuffed inside one of them.

Anyone who dropped off shoes into the donation bins at MCC Thrift Shop between last Thursday and this past Tuesday is asked to call the Powell River RCMP detachment at 604-485-6255.

The owner will need to provide an accurate description of the shoes that were donated.