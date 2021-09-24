The Tla’amin Nation is taking action to protect salmon.

In a letter, the nation asked all fishermen to remove their nets from the waters fronting the community and Sliammon Creek until Oct. 8th.

The letter, from A/Director Denise Smith, says the nation will assess the situation at that time and will post the next announcement.

Smith says that they’ve had low returns of Chinook and Coho in the last year, and very low flow water.

The request to fishermen is to allow enough fish to get up the river to reach their escapement goal.

“This is critically important to our Nation, particularly important for protecting our food security now and for seven generations,” the letter said.

The nation is also sending a reminder that all fishing nets must have displayed your name and Tla’amin Citizenship Number for identification.

“When you are allowed to set net, please do not leave your net in the water for multiple days, please check daily and only take what you need for food sustenance.”

The letter asked all Tla’amin citizens to report others fishing who should not be to the nation’s enforcement.