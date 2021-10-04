Penticton Trails map. (Supplied by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development)

Work on lessening the wildfire risk along the Penticton Trails is underway.

It was scheduled to restart today and will continue until Nov. 30th.

BC Wildfire Service plans to burn the remaining piles from last winter’s Wildfire Risk Reduction project in the area.

The main objective will be to lower potential fire intensity and the risk of fire spread in a stand that’s in close range of homes, transmission lines, and local businesses.

The treatment phase involves removing ladder fuels and thinning understory trees less than 15 cm diameter at breast height.

According to the Ministry of Forests, fuels will be burned on site in small piles in compliance with the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations (OBSCR).

When burning happens, you can expect smoke in the trails system and workers tending to the piles for a few days.

This may cause temporary trail closures.

Trails within the treatment units will be gated periodically for people’s safety.

Contact information will be provided on signs posted at closure points.