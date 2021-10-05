We’re learning more about a fatal, head-on crash in Courtenay.

According to police, it happened just around dinnertime Monday and claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman.

The Comox Valley RCMP says that at 6:18pm, officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

When they got there, officers saw that the driver of a heavily damaged Honda Civic was being treated by paramedics and firefighters who were trying to save her life.

She died after being transported to the hospital.

“Several witnesses told investigators that they observed the Honda Civic suddenly veer into the oncoming lane of traffic before colliding with a full sized pickup truck towing a travel trailer,” said Comox Valley RCMP Cst. Monika Terragni.

“Investigators are being assisted by a traffic analyst from the BC Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service as the exact cause of the collision continues to be examined,” she added.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Courtenay fire department deputy chief Jonathan Welsh says that an air ambulance was called: “We landed the helicopter at the crossroad on Veterans Memorial Parkway just up from the highway, so we landed a helicopter there on the road, and then the advanced care paramedic came up and tried to help out with the situation.”

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and has launched its own concurrent fact- finding investigation into the death of the driver.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or you have dash camera footage of the collision, you’re asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.