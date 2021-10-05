One person is presumed dead following a helicopter crash near Killam Bay— close to Earl’s Cove— on the Sunshine Coast yesterday afternoon.

The deceased’s name will not be released, but he is not a Sunshine Coast resident.

Yesterday afternoon, Sunshine Coast RCMP were contacted by RCMP West Coast Marine section about a distress call made by a suspected helicopter crash.

“RCMP is working with several partners on this investigation to determine what caused this crash including, Coast Guard, transport Canada, WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroner’s Service,” stated BC RCMP media spokesperson Sergeant Chris Manseau. “Transport Canada is working on a recovery for the helicopter, but that may take some time, as the water in the area is believed to be more than 500 feet deep.”

Witnesses in the area were first to the scene and located debris, but the lone occupant and pilot was unable to be found. RCMP state a search in the area was conducted, but was unsuccessful.

RCMP state that no further information will be provided about the incident, and inquiries should be directed to the Transportation Safety Board.